9/11 - One Day in America, Episodes 5 & 6 [2021]

I am in the process of acquiring my own copy of this series so i can upload a better quality. For the sake of completion right now however, here are the final 2 episodes in standard resolution:





5 - I'm Coming For You, Brother

6 - It's All Gone, Kid





-------





"But I had this army of firefighters coming to find me and it was humbling" - Jay Jonas





"Then Josephine Harris fell to the floor on the 4th floor and she starts yelling at us to leave her and the collapse of the North Tower starts with us still inside.... Its almost like she took a stand, like on the 4th floor, like somehow she knew that we had to be here. This is the spot." - Jay Jonas







