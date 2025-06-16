BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🐍Radiation levels at Iran's nuclear facilities remain within normal limits, said IAEA chief SNAKE Grossi
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
31 views • 3 months ago

Radiation levels at Iran's nuclear facilities remain within normal limits, IAEA chief Grossi said. (reports about him working with Israel, that started this conflict)

Four buildings were damaged at the Isfahan site on Friday: the central chemical laboratory, a uranium conversion plant, a fuel production plant for the Tehran reactor and a uranium metal production facility that was under construction.

Also on Friday, the attack destroyed electrical infrastructure and the above-ground portion of the Natanz fuel enrichment plant.

The Bushehr nuclear power plant and the Tehran research reactor were not damaged.

