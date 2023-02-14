Mystery Surrounds Unexplained Flying Objects Being Shot Down By US Military-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-FEB 13 2023

The US military is unsure what three flying objects it shot out of the skies over North America were – and how they were able to stay aloft. President Joe Biden ordered another object – the fourth in total this month – to be downed on Sunday. A military commander said it could be a "gaseous type of balloon" or "some type of a propulsion system". He added he could not rule out that the objects were extra-terrestrials. Hey, don't you love it when the news catches up to Now The End Begins?



"Behold ye among the heathen, and regard, and wonder marvellously: for I will work a work in your days, which ye will not believe, though it be told you." Habakkuk 1:5 (KJB)



On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, what started out as an 'off course' spy balloon from Communist China that was allowed to gather information for over 48 hours until pretend president Biden 'ordered it shot down', has mushroomed into now 4 unexplained flying objects the military has been forced to shoot down, only they have no idea what it is. Once again we find ourselves smack-dab in the middle of one of those cheesy 1990's Christian prophecy movies, only it's happening in real life. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we take the headlines and run it through our Days of Noah filter as found in your King James Bible to see what's really going on. It really won't be that hard to understand, just hard to believe. Just coincidentally, these mysterious flying objects and the massive earthquake both happened in the immediate aftermath of invoking Satan at the Grammys. But that could just be a coincidence. Yeah, that's it, nothing to worry about. All this and much more...

