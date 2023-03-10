Bannon: The Murdoch's "Blood Oath" To Keep President Trump Out Of Office

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Bannon's War Room.You have to ask yourself, why would someone NOT want someone who wants to make America great again to be our president????
Why would someone NOT want a man who wants to "drain the swamp" to be elected unless you are PART OF THE SWAMP!!! Follow the money!!!
No one but Trump will get votes from the MAGA crowd, it is growing stronger every day.
https://rumble.com/v2c5vqe-bannon-the-murdochs-blood-oath-to-keep-president-trump-out-of-office.html