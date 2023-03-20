BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
12 followers
0 view • 03/20/2023

READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119

97 MEM. Oh, how I love Your law! It is my meditation all the day.

98 You, through Your commandments, make me wiser than my enemies; For they are ever with me.

99 I have more understanding than all my teachers, For Your testimonies are my meditation.

100 I understand more than the ancients, Because I keep Your precepts.

101 I have restrained my feet from every evil way, That I may keep Your word.

102 I have not departed from Your judgments, For You Yourself have taught me.

103 How sweet are Your words to my taste, Sweeter than honey to my mouth!

104 Through Your precepts I get understanding; Therefore I hate every false way.

(Ps. 119:97-104 NKJ)


