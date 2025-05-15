Morning Manna - May 15, 2025 - Romans 15:28-33 - The God of Refreshing, the God of Peace

In today’s Morning Manna, Rick and Doc close out Romans chapter 15 with Paul’s powerful appeal for intercessory prayer and spiritual unity. They explore Paul’s journey to deliver an offering to Jerusalem, his deep yearning to visit the believers in Rome, and the mutual refreshment promised through fellowship. Paul’s confidence in carrying the fullness of the blessing of Christ is a reminder that Christian companionship brings renewal and strength. The lesson ends with an exhortation to pray to the God of peace, who alone can calm minds, bodies, and homes. Rick encourages believers to speak peace over every storm and to expect revival and growth in the Morning Manna fellowship. Topics Covered Paul’s mission to deliver financial aid from Gentiles to Jewish Christians Fellowship and spiritual refreshment in Christian community Paul’s urgent request for prayer due to persecution and rejection Unity in the early church between Gentile and Jewish believers The power of speaking peace over physical and emotional storms The God of Peace as our refuge and rest Scripture References Romans 15:28 – “when therefore I have performed this, and have sealed to them this fruit, I will come by you into Spain” Romans 15:29 – “I shall come in the fullness of the blessing of the gospel of Christ” Romans 15:30 – “that ye strive together with me in your prayers to God for me” Romans 15:31 – “that I may be delivered from them that do not believe in Judaea” Romans 15:32 – “that I may come unto you with joy by the will of God, and may with you be refreshed” Romans 15:33 – “Now the God of peace be with you all. Amen.”