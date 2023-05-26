FDA Approves Elon Musk's Neuralink - Race To Begin Microchipping Humans Underway-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MAY 26 2023

In case you haven't been paying attention, the global community of science, so called, Silicon Valley and nearly all world governments have been absolutely obsessed with injecting things into human beings. We have just lived through the most contentious period of time in modern history where hundreds of millions of people were locked down against their will and forced to receive an injection from their government. Donald Trump takes the lion's share of credit for all this. Now the world's richest man, Elon Musk, has government approval to being installing microchips into people's brains with his Neuralink technology. Almost makes you think all these unsaved people have been reading Revelation, doesn't it? On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the world is rushing headlong and at breakneck speed into the soon-coming Mark of the Beast. Is Neuralink the Mark of the Beast? No, but it's one of the end times 'bridges' that'll take you there. We are in the final stages of preparations that have been made over the last 30 or so years to put in place the Mark of the Beast System, and it is stunning to take it all in. As Elon Musk has famously said, "we already have become part-cyborg" due to our adoption of mobile devices and our dependence on things like the internet and social media. The last thing that was needed was a super-intelligence to bring it all together, and AI is meeting that need quite nicely. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we show you just how close we are to what comes next.

