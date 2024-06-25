BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 20 | Herbs & Natural Remedies
Sovereign Sisters
Sovereign Sisters
24 views • 10 months ago

Herbs and natural remedies are practical tools for better body awareness, autonomy, and sovereign living that elevate your professional and personal status so you can free your achievements from your health limitations.

Our guest speaker Kristy Garnet, Holistic Living Coach and Clinical Herbalist, is a passionate advocate for the natural environment and personal well-being. With a lifelong dedication to planetary health, Kristy faced a transformative health issue in her mid-twenties that redirected her focus toward holistic healing. Kristy's mission is to empower high achievers to thrive using conscious awareness and herbal remedies, blending holistic and scientific approaches to achieve optimal health while enjoying life's luxuries.

JOIN US LIVE MONDAYS at 4pm PT~5pm MT~6pm CT~7pm ET on Rumble and YouTube  

Keywords
herbsnaturalremediesangelaatkinstamihaineskristygarnet
