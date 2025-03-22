An army of vaxxtards has been formed against us!

These idiots have been weaponized. They're dangerous. They're scary. And they hate everything about us.

These dipshits can be fed one fake news report and they're off to the retard races! Damn, I think we might be screwed if there are this many of these retards. All you can do is keep a plate glass window in front of their tongues to keep them satisfied!

Sources

Countering the Next Phase of American Anti-Vaccine Activism | Peter Hotez

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jc3LjiinKXA

Music: Black Eyed Peas - Let's Get Retarded

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality





You can help support my coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru





Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report