NIGHT SHADOWS 11222023 -- Major Events – the Sun, Rich Men or Aliens

Happy Thanksgiving to all as it may well be the last "normal" one we have, but be on full alert as it would be a day or weekend for those who hate America to start an internal conflict - even perhaps an EMP event to catch as many people "on the go" as possible - an estimated 50 million will be on the highways and returning back home on the weekend. Then we have the Sun and warnings of major CME events and of course FBI and DOD warnings for "terrorist" attacks ANYTIME. More and more UFO sightings around the world as paranormal sightings increase.

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

THE LOCKSMITH by Stewart Best just $24.95: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=X49LZKR8K6LAE

FREE!! DARKLIGHT : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view

Substack: https://stewartcbest.substack.com https://larrywtaylor.substack.com/