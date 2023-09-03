Did India Really Land on the Moon?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Last week, the Indian Space Agency allegedly landed an unmanned spacecraft and rolled out a rover onto the South Pole of the Moon. As usual, however, nearly 99% of the footage shown of this ground-breaking event was clear, obvious, and very poor CGI. Why do you suppose NASA, Roscosmos, the Chinese, Indian and all other world space agencies spend money creating and air-time broadcasting all these computer graphic animations of their expeditions rather than showing us actual video footage? How difficult would it be to have a few cameras on these crafts permanently recording different angles of the entire flight for us? They allegedly succeeded in having a live telephone conversation between Nixon and astronauts on the Moon broadcast on television over 50 years ago, but with half a century of technological advancement we still cannot receive live video from these rockets after only a couple minutes of ascent...
Watch 20 Proofs NASA Faked the Moon Landings: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c/20-Proofs-NASA-Faked-the-Moon-Landings:8
Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EricDubay
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/eric_dubay
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/
Real Truthseekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/@ericdubay
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253
Dollar Vigilante: https://dollarvigilante.tv/c/eric.dubay/videos
Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay
Email: [email protected]