Did India Really Land on the Moon?

Last week, the Indian Space Agency allegedly landed an unmanned spacecraft and rolled out a rover onto the South Pole of the Moon. As usual, however, nearly 99% of the footage shown of this ground-breaking event was clear, obvious, and very poor CGI. Why do you suppose NASA, Roscosmos, the Chinese, Indian and all other world space agencies spend money creating and air-time broadcasting all these computer graphic animations of their expeditions rather than showing us actual video footage? How difficult would it be to have a few cameras on these crafts permanently recording different angles of the entire flight for us? They allegedly succeeded in having a live telephone conversation between Nixon and astronauts on the Moon broadcast on television over 50 years ago, but with half a century of technological advancement we still cannot receive live video from these rockets after only a couple minutes of ascent...





