© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥💥Two Su-34 strikes with UMPK cruise bombs lit a fertile fire in the dens of the militants of the 124th VFU Brigade, who were preparing for illegal boating near the Russian coast.
The strikes were carried out by scouts of the Dnipro group.
I'm a little behind finding this from, posted earlier this morning, or maybe late Ukraine time.