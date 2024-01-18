Create New Account
Why Is Repentance a Painful Process? Why Do We Shut Down Pain? Why God Designed Pain? Law of Compensation, Forgiveness, God's Laws and the Hurt We Created to Others, Ourselves and All God's Creation
Full Original:

https://youtu.be/xdr26J3ch4A?si=MZm5sc6qUF7Jo8Du

20170905-1540 God's Laws of Forgiveness & Repentance


Cut:

11m42s - 17m10s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************



“IF YOU FORGIVE IN THE MOMENT, THERE’S NO PAIN TO RELEASE. A PERSON WHO’S IN A CELESTIAL SPIRIT FORGIVES IN THE MOMENT.”

@ 12m31s



“THE PROCESS OF FORGIVENESS IS ONLY PAINFUL BECAUSE OF THERE’S RESISTANCE, NOT SO WITH THE PROCESS OF REPENTANCE.”

@ 14m02s



Keywords
spiritualitysimplesoul foodlaw of compensationdivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healinggrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godgods universal lawssoul awakeningi want to know everythingprocess of forgivenessreincarnated jesus and mary magdalenehurt and law of attractionresistance and painrepentance and painforgiveness resistance and painforgiveness and repentanceresistance to hurt

