Why Is Repentance a Painful Process? Why Do We Shut Down Pain? Why God Designed Pain? Law of Compensation, Forgiveness, God's Laws and the Hurt We Created to Others, Ourselves and All God's Creation

Full Original: https://youtu.be/xdr26J3ch4A?si=MZm5sc6qUF7Jo8Du 20170905-1540 God's Laws of Forgiveness & Repentance

Cut: 11m42s - 17m10s

Website: https://www.divinetruth.com *******************************



“IF YOU FORGIVE IN THE MOMENT, THERE’S NO PAIN TO RELEASE. A PERSON WHO’S IN A CELESTIAL SPIRIT FORGIVES IN THE MOMENT.” @ 12m31s



“THE PROCESS OF FORGIVENESS IS ONLY PAINFUL BECAUSE OF THERE’S RESISTANCE, NOT SO WITH THE PROCESS OF REPENTANCE.” @ 14m02s





