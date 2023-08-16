Rapid Russian attack on Klishifka w/ T-90 and two BMP-3 15Aug23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russians launched a barrage of fire and drove them out in 5 minutes!
August 15, 2023
Russian military sources report “the three amigos of two BMP-3s and a T-90M tank unleashed a hellish barrage of fire". When the Ukrainian artillery woke up, everything was already over... 2 tanks were destroyed, the rest of the armored group retreated. Several infantry squads were left unsuppported in the tree lines. By launching this rapid attack the Russians opened a literal "gate to hell" on the enemy army. On the outskirts of Klysifka, the 4th Lugansk brigade defeated a Ukrainian platoon, the survivors of which surrendered.
WarNews247
2:07 A T-90M and two BMP-3s led the Ukrainians to retreat from SW Klisifka
1:36 Destruction of Ukrainian armored vehicles in Klisifka
1:38 Shelling of Ukrainian positions in Klisifka
3 clips, 5:21.