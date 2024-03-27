Rep. Harris: Biden needs to help get bridge reopened

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Wednesday's "Wake Up America," Maryland Rep. Andy Harris said President Joe Biden needs to reduce the regulatory burden in the rebuilding of the Baltimore bridge to speed up the reopening of that important pathway.
