Lincoln Did It, RFK Jr. Can Too: How a 3rd Party Win Could Transform America Again

We ended slavery in America because Abraham Lincoln ran for president as the first presidential candidate for the Republican Party because the Whig Party wasn't taking a strong enough stance against slavery. Robert F Kennedy Jr CAN win, and there's precedence for it. It just takes We the People to pull it off.





Watch the full episode of The Jeff Dornik Show with Kennedy Debunked founder Anna Matson: https://rumble.com/v52axu9-kennedy-debunked-anna-matson-dismantles-the-smear-campaigns-against-robert-.html?mref=1wxk5&mc=ehuil





If you’d like to Declare Your Independence from both political parties and support a truly independent candidate in Robert F Kennedy Jr for President, consider donating to his campaign at https://jeffdornik.com/kennedy.



Sign up for Pickax, the social media platform that protects free speech, is not beholden to Big Tech, has algorithms that amplify your voice and provides monetization opportunities for content creators. https://pickax.com





Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get all of Jeff’s shows, interviews and articles directly to your email inbox. Become a paid subscribe to get access to his weekly exclusive show for paid subscribers only. Subscribe at https://jeffdornik.substack.com.