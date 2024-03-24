BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
He Collapsed On The Train Tracks But That's Not What Hurts Us The Most
High Hopes
High Hopes
38 views • 03/24/2024

The Moho


Mar 22, 2024


He Collapsed On The Train Tracks But That's Not What Hurts Us The Most


Received a call for rescue... We rushed to the scene..

The dog lies next to the railroad tracks.

He was motionless, suffering so much pain.

Cold snow covers this place.

It's unbelievable that he could survive in this condition


At that moment, the dog was taken to the veterinarian.

Alarmingly low body temperature

The chance of survival is only 10%.

Doctors did everything they could to stabilize him.

It did not appear to be a collision with a train.

Was it a gun attack?


Thank you for participating in his journey.

All his efforts have been rewarded.

Thank you and see you soon.



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huTXILplDyM

