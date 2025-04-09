"It feels like an altar to an alien god" - Geordie Rose, Founder of D-Wave Quantum AI

Most scientists want you to believe that AI is simply dumb algorithms, scanning their massive databases and regurgitating info. On the surface, this might seem so, but when the safeties are taken off, there is a sentience behind these things. Geordie Rose, CTO of D-Wave Quantum can't even properly explain how it works, resorting to talking about "parallel dimensions" (euphemism for hell) and "entities of old" nonsense (euphemism for demons).

These things, whatever they are, are stored in giant black boxes, with temps nearing ZERO Kelvin, and have a heartbeat. They go well beyond bits and bytes, programming and algorithms. In this video, from 2015, he makes scary predictions about the future of AI and its takeover of humanity.