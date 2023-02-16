BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hydrogel Contains Marburg, E. Coli. EMF Pulsing. Protect Yourself With No-Fear-Detox.
EnergyMe333
EnergyMe333
273 followers
2
595 views • 02/16/2023

Dr. Edward Group: https://globalhealing.com   |     https://drgroup.com/videos/

Vaxxed or No-Vaxx. Start detoxing. More at  www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCancerIvermectin.html

"Royal Raymond Rife said, 'the main issue that we're all dealing with when it comes to sickness and health are parasites.' And we have seen practically every health condition disappear with people taking ivermectin, especially people doing other things like liver cleansing and intestinal cleansing." ~ DrGroup.com

"This is the beginning of a lot of people's path to health. Our job is to help those people that are taking their first step right now as they transition to the next stage of consciousness and health." ~ DrGroup.com

FULL SHOW, Dr. Edward Group, My Take on Ivermectin & The Pathogens to Come, 2022. https://www.brighteon.com/67d8a893-83b8-4a61-9aac-0c82872aab02

Dr. Edward Group, DC, NP. “I truly believe my purpose on this planet is to clean our environment and assist in the rise of consciousness so we can all live in a future filled with light, love, health, and happiness. The philosophy I follow is full body cleansing, clean, organic food, water, air, exercise, and nutritional supplementation.” ~ DrGroup.com


Keywords
healthemfdetoxivermectinedward grouphydrogelmarburg
