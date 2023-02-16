Hydrogel Contains Marburg, E. Coli. EMF Pulsing. Protect Yourself With No-Fear-Detox.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Edward Group: https://globalhealing.com | https://drgroup.com/videos/
"Royal Raymond Rife said, 'the main issue that we're all dealing with when it comes to sickness and health are parasites.' And we have seen practically every health condition disappear with people taking ivermectin, especially people doing other things like liver cleansing and intestinal cleansing." ~ DrGroup.com
"This is the beginning of a lot of people's path to health. Our job is to help those people that are taking their first step right now as they transition to the next stage of consciousness and health." ~ DrGroup.com
FULL SHOW, Dr. Edward Group, My Take on Ivermectin & The Pathogens to Come, 2022. https://www.brighteon.com/67d8a893-83b8-4a61-9aac-0c82872aab02
Dr. Edward Group, DC, NP. “I truly believe my purpose on this planet is to clean our environment and assist in the rise of consciousness so we can all live in a future filled with light, love, health, and happiness. The philosophy I follow is full body cleansing, clean, organic food, water, air, exercise, and nutritional supplementation.” ~ DrGroup.com