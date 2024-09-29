Investigators: McDonald's Food 'Tainted' With Remains of Dead Children

First they smuggled horse meat into the meat supply. Then came the mysterious “pink slime.” Now, we have evidence of human meat in the food supply.

The elite are determined to strip us of nourishing, traditional meat sources and instead force-feed us bugs, crickets, and even more disturbing alternatives like feces and human meat. Their agenda is becoming clearer by the day.

Stay safe with life-saving meds: https://affordablerxstore.com Promo Code TPV10 for 10% off.

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/