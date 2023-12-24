Last French soldiers leave Niger

The last French soldiers have left Niger after the country’s new leadership cancelled defence agreements and ordered the French ambassador to leave.

Earlier this week France also announced (https://t.me/DDGeopolitics/96326) it was closing its embassy in the capital.

For the third time in under 18 months, French troops have been expelled from a Sahel country. They withdrew from Mali last year and Burkina Faso earlier this year due to military coups in those nations as well.