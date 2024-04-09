Candidate for State Representative - 64th District, Joseph Pavlov

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Joe Pavlov talks Eileen to about his decision to run for State Representative of the 64th District. At this time in his life, he was ready to jump into his motor home with his wife Marilynn and drive off into the sunset but he believes that God has other plans for him. To learn more, go to https://www.joepavlov.com/





