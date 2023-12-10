Astral Spiders: Etheric Loosh Suckers, unseen Chains to 3D, and the Scouts of Metatron

Sources: Scintilla Spinther "Metatron's Astral Spiders and the Constant Draining of Loosh. Part 1"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfIxT8HS9LE

Scintilla Spinther "Metatron's Astral Spiders and the Constant Draining of Loosh. Part 2"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFdLVI0wZyI

Scintilla Spinther "Metatron's Astral Spiders and the Constant Draining of Loosh. Part 3"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Loox60t1Y9c

Scintilla Spinther "Metatron's Astral Spiders and the Constant Draining of Loosh. Part 4"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tdrzW5UDAvs

Scintilla Spinter "Metatron's Astral Spiders and the Constant Draining of Loosh. Part 5"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=20tYbJmr28A

FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b





Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm



