Alex Jones & Naomi Seibt -The Most Popular Journalist In Germany

In This Must-Watch/Share Interview, Seibt Exposes The Unelected Tyranny Of The EU Commission And Their Attempts To Ban The AfD In Germany & Criminalize Free Speech. Naomi Also Gives Important Insights Into Why Elon Musk Has Thrown His Weight Behind AFD & Other Liberty Movements Around The World