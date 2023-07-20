X22 REPORT Ep 3120b - Another Precedent Is About To Be Set, The Plan Is Coming Full Circle, Justice, United, Free

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3120b - July 19, 2023





Another Precedent Is About To Be Set, The Plan Is Coming Full Circle, Justice, United, Free





The [DS] has deployed all assets, they are going to continue to indict him leading up to the elections, they might arrest him. They want him to bend a knee but he won't.





The [DS] is being brought down a path and the path is war, Trump know they will try to manipulate the elections for postpone them most likely with a cyber attack, this will allow the military to be activated and they military will guard the elections. The peace maker will win over the people.





All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.









