X22 REPORT Ep 3120b - Another Precedent Is About To Be Set, The Plan Is Coming Full Circle, Justice, United, Free

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3120b - July 19, 2023
Another Precedent Is About To Be Set, The Plan Is Coming Full Circle, Justice, United, Free
The [DS] has deployed all assets, they are going to continue to indict him leading up to the elections, they might arrest him. They want him to bend a knee but he won't.
The [DS] is being brought down a path and the path is war, Trump know they will try to manipulate the elections for postpone them most likely with a cyber attack, this will allow the military to be activated and they military will guard the elections. The peace maker will win over the people.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Record Night Vision in 4k w/ These Binoculars!!
Click Here --> http://www.nightwatchpro.com
Get Up To 60% OFF Clicking The Link Above^^^