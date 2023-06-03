BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MATT WALSH | 'What Is A Woman’ Wins The Free Speech Battle
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
131 views • 06/03/2023

'What Is A Woman’ Wins The Free Speech Battle | Ep. 1175

Today on the Matt Walsh Show, it was an epic battle for free speech at Twitter, as we posted our film What Is a Woman and got immediately tagged with the "hate speech" label.


But in the end, the left's attempts to yet again censor and suppress our message only backfired in a big way.


We'll talk about everything that has happened in the one of the most wild 24 hour stretches in the history of the Daily Wire. Also, Glamour Magazine has an interview with a pregnant man -- who is not actually a man at all.


And Joe Biden tries to walk across a flat surface and falls on his face. What does it say about America that we have a senile dementia patient who can't speak or walk in the White House?



https://rumble.com/v2rn6z0-what-is-a-woman-wins-the-free-speech-battle-ep.-1175.html


Keywords
matt walshtwitter battlewhat is a womanwins the free speech
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy