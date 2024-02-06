© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Take a guess whose fault it is for the farmers protesting in Europe, according to Microchip Ursula.
Yep, it's Russia's fault.
Maria Zakharova responded to the "Home Appliances Expert" von der Leyen:
💬 "European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen blamed Russia and climate change for the recent problems faced by European farmers who have been protesting lately.
That's a powerful twist. It's unexpected, but nice to know we're also managing the entire climate on the planet. European Union farmers seem insignificant against this backdrop – perhaps the mischief of preschool 'Russian hackers.'
I wonder, does the Earth's axis also shift at Moscow's command?"