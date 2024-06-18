⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(18 June 2024)

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 36th Marines Brigade, 120th, and 125th territorial defence brigades near Volchansk, Volokhovksoye, Sinelnikovo, and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 71st Jaeger Brigade and 13th National Guard Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 130 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made Stryker infantry fighting vehicle, one U.S.-made 155-mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 163rd Mechanised Brigade, 3rd Tank Brigade, and 3rd Assault Brigade near Novovodyanoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Peschannoye (Kharkov region), and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Four counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 115th Mechanised Brigade and 12th Special Operations Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 455 Ukrainian troops, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade, 81st Airmobile Brigade, 80th, and 93rd mechanised brigades near Grigorovka, Katerinovka, Predtechino, and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 665 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

One AFU ammunition depot was also destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 68th Jaeger Brigade, 144th Infantry Brigade, 24th Mechanised Brigade, and 109th Territorial Defence Brigade near Vozdvizhenka, Kamishevka, Novgorodskoye, and Toretsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

Four counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 142nd Infantry Brigade, 23rd, and 110th mechanised brigades were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 355 Ukrainian troops, two U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzers, and one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade, 108th, 123rd territorial defence brigades, and 21st National Guard Brigade near Zaliznichnoye (Zaporozhye region), Dobrovolye, Neskuchnoye, and Okryabr (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 155 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, one pickup truck, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, 37th Marines Brigade, and 121st Territorial Defence Brigade near Daryevka, Osokorovka (Kherson region), and Nesteriyanka (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 80 Ukrainian troops, six motor vehicles, three 152-mm D-20 howitzers, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces wiped out one radar station and two launchers of the S-300 SAM system, one attack UAVs workshop, one materiel depot of the AFU 44th Artillery Brigade, from which weapons and military hardware supplied to the Kiev regime by the Western countries was unloaded and distributed, as well as engaged clusters of enemy manpower and hardware in 124 areas.



▫️Air Defence units shot down 24 unmanned aerial vehicles and one Neptune-MD long-range guided missile over the past 24 hours.



📊In total, 613 airplanes and 276 helicopters, 25,891 unmanned aerial vehicles, 531 air defence missile systems, 16,366 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,343 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 10,610 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 22,645 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.