Gaza ceasefire deal in jeopardy as Netanyahu claims Hamas is backtracking to extort new concessions!
Gaza ceasefire deal may be in jeopardy | Israeli NYT journalist reports Trump promised Netanyahu he will support Israel if it violates ceasefire | TikTok prepares US shutdown to take effect Sunday | $500M pours into Trump organization from corporations seeking favors | Pro-Israel Christian Zionist Pete Hegseth weathers Democrat attacks in confirmation hearing | Trump to prevent wind energy construction during administration | LA Times report fire dept intentionally stood down when fires starting to burn | Newsome faces recall over fires | James O'Keefe video posted to suggest military coup plan against Trump | Biden warns of tech-industrial complex in farewell address
