Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/wef-has-groomed-global-leaders-for-years/
Klaus Schwab’s Young Global Leaders program has groomed future leaders in key positions all around the world to ‘influence decisions’ and policy on AI, Net Zero, and a future where humans are ‘redundant.’ But the world is waking up to their dystopian agenda.
POSTED: October 27, 2023