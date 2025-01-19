Mohammad Jaber - A Life Interrupted by Injustice

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
His wife gave birth to twins 40 days after he was martyred by the occupation. The martyr Mohammad Jaber, from the village of Kafr Ni'ma, west of Ramallah, spent 21 years in the occupation’s prisons. Deprived by the occupation of meeting his long-awaited children, his family was also denied the chance to say goodbye and bury his body.
Interview: Mamdouh Abdo, brother of martyr Mohammad Jaber
Reporting: momen . somrain
Filmed:13/01/2025
