Mohammad Jaber - A Life Interrupted by Injustice
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
7 months ago


His wife gave birth to twins 40 days after he was martyred by the occupation. The martyr Mohammad Jaber, from the village of Kafr Ni'ma, west of Ramallah, spent 21 years in the occupation’s prisons. Deprived by the occupation of meeting his long-awaited children, his family was also denied the chance to say goodbye and bury his body.

Interview: Mamdouh Abdo, brother of martyr Mohammad Jaber

Reporting: momen . somrain

Filmed:13/01/2025  

palestinegazawest bankal-aqsa flood
