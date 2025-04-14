BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

YES - ROUNDABOUT / SEEN ALL GOOD PEOPLE
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1127 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
79 views • 5 months ago

YES - CLOSE TO THE EDGE / SEEN ALL GOOD PEOPLE

Close to the Edge is the fifth studio album by English progressive rock band Yes, released in the UK on 8 September 1972,  and in the US on 13 September 1972, by Atlantic Records. It is their last album of the 1970s to feature original drummer Bill Bruford.  The album's centrepiece is the 18-minute title track, with lyrics inspired by the Hermann Hesse novel Siddhartha. The album's cover, designed by Roger Dean, marked the debut of the band's "bubble" logo.


Keywords
yesclose to the edgeseen all good people
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy