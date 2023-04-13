Drink Along w #beerandgear 70: Big Sky Brewing Moose Drool American Brown Ale 4.5/5*

This is another one from the Big Sky brewing mixed case we've been reviewing. It's not exactly my kind of beer but they did achieve their stated goal if I read it correctly. Not a heavy coffee brew which was nice. I didn't get smacked in the taste buds by Juan Valdez's ass and its load of hand-picked beans. You want to drink this in the low 50s F°.Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with me.

Always be the Big 3 folks

Skal

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

