The Evil Israeli Genocidist Zionist Defense Minister - Threatened the Residents of Beirut with the Fate of the Gaza Strip - if Hezbollah Intervenes to Help the Palestinians
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
74 views • 11/11/2023

The Israeli Defense Minister threatened the residents of Beirut with the fate of the Gaza Strip if Hezbollah intervenes in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Yoav Gallant said that Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and this is a mistake for which Lebanese citizens may pay .

 What we do in Gaza (Genocide), we can do in Beirut - said the minister.

Israeli Minister of Defense:

Beirut will repeat the fate of Gaza if Lebanon is drawn into war.

"Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into a war that could happen. It is making a mistake. If it makes this mistake, it will be the Lebanese citizens who will pay the bills first. In Beirut we will be able to do the same thing that we are doing in Gaza," - Galant said during a trip to one of the bases on the border with Lebanon

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
