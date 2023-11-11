The Evil Israeli Genocidist Zionist Defense Minister - Threatened the Residents of Beirut with the Fate of the Gaza Strip - if Hezbollah Intervenes to Help the Palestinians

The Israeli Defense Minister threatened the residents of Beirut with the fate of the Gaza Strip if Hezbollah intervenes in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

"Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into a war that could happen. It is making a mistake. If it makes this mistake, it will be the Lebanese citizens who will pay the bills first. In Beirut we will be able to do the same thing that we are doing in Gaza," - Galant said during a trip to one of the bases on the border with Lebanon