Star basketball player killed by VAXX poison injections

"We are heartbroken by the passing of forward Reggie Chaney
#32 will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him
#RIPReggie"
Aug 22, 2023
@UHCougarMBK
Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾
https://twitterDOTcom/UHCougarMBK/status/1694001738624491630
###
"Take your best shot and go get vaccinated, Coogs! 💉
Visit http://uh.edu/vaccinate for information on vaccines and where you can schedule an appointment to receive one."
Apr 26, 2021
University of Houston
@UHouston
https://twitterDOTcom/UHouston/status/1386729478693457924
###
Coach Kelvin Sampson
@CoachSampsonUH
"We love and miss you Reggie"
###
https://t.me/ChestyP/1037
Mirrored - bootcamp