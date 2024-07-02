💥Russian Ministry Report & UKR Lost 7 Planes At Once⚠️The Russians Crossed Siverski Donets. Military Summary 2024.07.02

ATTENTION: To my watchers of the daily “Ministry Report”. The YT channel where it's from, was removed today. I talked with him and he's going to return. I may post this video or another daily, & paste the Report below, We'll see how it goes. Here's this vid descript, then Report. Cynthia

Video describes the military situation in Ukraine on the 2nd of July 2024

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(2 July 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 57th, 115th mechanised brigades, and 113th Territorial Defence Brigade near Chumakovo, Yunakovka (Sumy region), Sotnitsky Kazachok, and Liptsy (Kharkov reg).

Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU Vostok Special Operations Centre and 36th Marines Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 70 UKR troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, 3 motor vehicles, 1 German-made 155-mm Panzerhaubitze-2000 self-propelled artillery system, 1 US made 155-mm M198 howitzer, & 1 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 14th, 115th mechanised brigades, and 3rd Assault Brigade near Pershotravnevoye (Kharkov region), Nadiya, and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses more than 475 UKR troops, 1 tank, 1 infantry fighting vehic, 5 motor vehics, 1 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howi, & 1 122-mm Grad MLRS combat vehic.

Moreover, 3 AFU artillery ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug GOFs improved the tactical situation along the front lines & inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 56th Motor'd Infantry Brig near Kalinin (DPR).

One counter-attack launched by assault detachments of the AFU 214th Opfor Separate Battalion was repelled.

The AFU losses more than 635 UKR troops, 2 armoured fighting vehics & 16 motor vehics.

During counter-battery warfare, 1 UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howi, 1 US made 155-mm M198 howi, 1 152-mm D-20 howi, 1 UK-made 105-mm L-199 howi, & 2 US made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare stations.

6 AFU field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr GOFs improved the tactical situation & inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 47th Mechd Brig & 109th Territorial Defence Brig near Rozovka, Novgorodskoye, & Novosyolka Pervaya (DPR).

6 counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 23rd, 31st, 41st, 110th mechd brigs, & 95th Air Assault Brig were repelled.

AFU losses up to 440 UKR troops, 2 armoured fighting vehics, 7 motor vehics, & 1 122-mm D-30 howi.

▫️Units of the Vostok GOFs took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade near Urozhaynoye (DPR).

One counter-attack launched by assault detachments of the AFU 123rd Territorial Defence Brig was repelled.

AFU losses up to 110 UKR troops, 3 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howi, 2 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika SPd artill systs, & 1 100-mm MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️Units of Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 65th Mechanised Brig, 128th Mtn Assault Brig, and 35th Marines Brig near Malaya Tokmachka and Zherebyanka (Zaporozhye reg).

AFU losses up to 70 UKR troops & 2 motor vehics. 1 electronic warfare station was destroyed.

▫️Op'l-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the RU GOFs engaged AFU manpower & hardware clusters in 115 areas during the day.

▫️AD units shot down six UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles, one French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile, 81 UAVs, including 1 Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 UAV.

Nine aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force were neutralised.

▫️As a result of a group strike by precision weaponry at the airfield, 5 Su-27 aircraft were destroyed & 2 Su-27 aircraft were damaged. 1 MiG-29 & 1 Su-27 UKR aircraft shot down by RU AD units.

?In total, 625 airplanes and 276 helicopters, 27,121 unmanned aerial vehicles, 535 air defence missile systems, 16,478 tanks and other armd fight vehics, 1,362 combat vehics equipped with MLRS, 11,215 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 23,238 units of special military equip have been destroyed during the SMO.