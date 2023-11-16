Must Watch: Laura Aboli Delivers Epic Speech on the Transhumanist PsyOp of 'Transgenderism'

(June 3, 2023) “If you don’t know who you are. If you already identify as a hybrid between a man and a woman, you will easily be convinced to become a hybrid between human and a machine. Gender ideology is the 2 plus 2 equals 5 from George Orwell’s 1984 dystopian novel. It’s the final test, to see whether we will follow the most absurd party line towards our own extinction. But 2 plus 2 equals 4, and no mater how you choose to dress, call yourself, or change your physique, you will not change that. The sad reality, though, is that in the gaslighting process to get us closer to a post-human future, they have mentally and physically harmed an increasing number of children and young people. And it’s only getting worse. This, must be stopped.” - Laura Aboli





Laura Aboli's full 12 minute speech at the Better Way Conference, June 3, 2023 – ‘Transhumanism: The End Game’: https://rumble.com/v3vrtpp-laura-abolis-speech-better-way-conference-june-3-2023-transhumanism-the-end.html





Leo Hohmann's article: 'The Technocratic Global Death Cult Will Cull The Human Population': https://www.technocracy.news/the-technocratic-global-death-cult-will-cull-the-human-population/





Video source: https://rumble.com/v3vxzlt-must-watch-laura-aboli-delivers-epic-4-minute-speech-on-the-transhumanist-p.html