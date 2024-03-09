Jesse Watters - The Senate just passed a half-trillion dollar spending bill to avoid a gov't shutdown.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesse Watters - The Senate just passed a half-trillion dollar spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. Primetime's pulling the pork: $880k to raise awareness for monk seals.
AOC just got $500,000 for her anti-racist oyster reef, politicians are giving electric cars to people in the projects and Bernie's spending half-million to study a monument.
https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1766282715366617281?s=20