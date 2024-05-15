Healing For The Fractured Soul Session 2: How to Identify Different Personalities or Alters

Last week, we defined and fleshed out just what a fractured soul is. This week, we will delve deeper into identifying the various parts of our mind that have gone rogue and created distinct ways of seeing or acting in the world. You might go through life never knowing that you are switching personalities because the brain is so good at making these transitions as seamlessly as possible. The greater the abuse or trauma, the more distinct the switching is, so that one part of your mind might actually hold onto memories other parts can't access. Tonight we will give you some tools to help identify the various fractured parts of your soul and how to bring Jesus to our broken hearts. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-2/





Join the Funding For BardsNation Ministries In Flemingsburg, KY! Donate Here: https://www.givesendgo.com/flemingsburg





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%