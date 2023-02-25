Find the complete series at: http://www.getalifemedia.com/video/apologetics/ufo.shtml Mention the topic of UFO’s and not only have most people already formed their opinions about them, but virtually everyone on the planet now believes in them. However, the problem is, hardly anyone recognizes the true identity of UFO’s, let alone how they are single handedly being used to usher in one of the darkest, most deceptive times in the history of mankind. Therefore, this study, UFO’s: The Great Last Days Deception seeks to equip you with the truth concerning extraterrestrial visitors and their demonic hidden agenda. After an extensive journey through The History of UFO’s you’ll discover how UFO’s Lie Like Demons, Teach Like Demons, Travel Like Demons, Feel Like Demons, Act Like Demons, Possess Like Demons and Deceive Like Demons. People please be ready. One of the biggest lies in the history of mankind is about to be foisted upon the whole world. The rapture of the church is going to happen, but it won’t be from a liftoff in UFO’s. It will be from Jesus Christ coming to get His bride. Please don’t fall for the lie. Discover the truth about UFO’s: The Great Last Days Deception.

