Obama will take out Biden. Devin Nunes with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First





Sebastian is joined in-studio by former Congressman Devin Nunes, now the CEO of Truth Social, to talk about the connections between the "Russian collusion" conspiracy theories and Barack Obama, what a second Trump term needs to do, and whether or not Biden will be the Democratic nominee next year.





