Tucker Carlson Obliterating Mike Pence for Caring More About Ukraine Than the United States - "It's Not My Concern", said Mike Penis 🤡

Tucker Carlson had a heart-to-heart talk with former national vice president and presidential candidate Mike Penis. oops, misspelling, maybe not? I hear this is a viral video today.

"It upsets you that the Ukrainians don't have enough American tanks. At the same time, the situation in all American cities has deteriorated over the last three years ... And it bothers you that Ukraine, which most people can't even find on a map and which has received tens of billions of American taxpayer dollars, has a shortage of tanks."

Tucker Carlson destroys Mike Pence for giving priority to Ukraine despite the numerous social issues plaguing America.

Pence is concerned that Ukrainians don't have enough tanks, while city streets in the US are filled with homeless people and drug addicts.