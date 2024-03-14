BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💦 New River Water: Emerging Contaminants Uncovered 🌊
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
154 views • 03/14/2024

💧 🚀 Dive into the secrets of Blacksburg's water source 🕵️

🤔 Did you know that water in Blacksburg, Virginia primarily comes from the New River? 🏞️

🤝 Discover how this pristine surface water flows through lush farmland and rugged mountains, bringing purity tinged with mystery with Peter J. Vikesland, professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech. 🕵️ 🌿

🎙️ http://bit.ly/49cLDQ9

🔍 💡 He explains over the last 20 years, emerging contaminants have become a concern. But it's not that these contaminants are new; it's our improved detection methods. 📊

🔬 We can now detect even trace amounts of substances that were previously unknown. 🌐

🔊 Join the conversation and cultivate your knowledge by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 👀

Keywords
water qualitywater treatmentwater contamination
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy