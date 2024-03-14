💦 New River Water: Emerging Contaminants Uncovered 🌊

💧 🚀 Dive into the secrets of Blacksburg's water source 🕵️

Did you know that water in Blacksburg, Virginia primarily comes from the New River?

Discover how this pristine surface water flows through lush farmland and rugged mountains, bringing purity tinged with mystery with Peter J. Vikesland, professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech.

🎙️ http://bit.ly/49cLDQ9

He explains over the last 20 years, emerging contaminants have become a concern. But it's not that these contaminants are new; it's our improved detection methods.

We can now detect even trace amounts of substances that were previously unknown.

