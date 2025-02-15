© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ohio lawmakers have proposed a new law that bans men from ejaculating without intent of conception, would fine men up to $10,000 per ejaculation.
The bill was brought forward by Democratic State reps Anita Somani and Tristan Rade.
Men would be charged with a felony under the law if they engage in unprotected s*x without the intent of impregnation.
Exceptions under the law include people ejaculating in the LGBTQ community, sperm donation, and masturbat*on.
The lawmakers say the point of "The Conception Begins at Erection Act" is to "call out the hypocrisy" of "bills that regulate women’s bodies."
Men would be charged $1,000 for the first offense, $5,000 for the second offense and $10,000 for any offense after