It's Vaudeville - Random Events? No - Reading The Script - David Icke Dot-Connector

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



David Icke

David Icke takes on the news of the week and puts the headlines you're reading into a wider context of what they mean in the big picture.

Only in this news show do you hear what is happening, and also why it is happening, and it's in the why, where it all starts to make sense.

Tune into the members-only hour of Dot-Connector exclusively available on Ickonic, to receive exclusive new programs every week.

Start your 7-day free trial today - https://www.ickonic.com

Our Video Sponsor - https://oxnylia.org/occult

Order The Trap at https://www.shop.davidicke.com

Audiobook narrated by David Icke also available.

Sign up to the brand new Ickonic Media Platform and enjoy a free 7 day trial - https://www.ickonic.com

Perceptions Of A Renegade Mind By David Icke - Available Now - https://shop.davidicke.com/product/perceptions-of-a-renegade-mind-david-icke-coming-soon/

The Answer is available now at https://shop.davidicke.com/product/the-answer-by-david-icke/

All David's Books Now Available Here https://shop.davidicke.com

Latest News From David Icke - www.davidicke.com

Social Media https://www.gettr.com/user/RealDavidIcke http://t.me/davidickeofficial https://www.minds.com/davidickeofficiallhttps://parler.com/davidicke https://vk.com/davidicke

Show less