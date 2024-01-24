Create New Account
Beware of The Company You Keep
Benevolent Woman
Depression is serious. It psychologically torments you. The will to live is weak. And you sleep so that you can escape the harsh realities of life.

But I warn you that it is not of God. Because there is no faith or trust in attempting to avoid or ignore trials and tribulations.

spiritualitymental healthaccountability

