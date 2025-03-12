BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Forgotten Law That Caused the American Revolution
On March 18, 1766, the British Parliament repealed the Stamp Act - but on the very same day, they passed something far more dangerous: the Declaratory Act. This law claimed Parliament had the power to make laws "in all cases whatsoever" over the American colonies. It wasn’t just about taxes or representation - it was about unlimited, centralized power. Decades later, James Madison called this the “fundamental principle” behind independence. John Hancock, Thomas Paine, John Dickinson, and Thomas Jefferson all saw it as the true cause of the Revolution. But they never teach this in government-run schools.

Path to Liberty: March 12, 2025

