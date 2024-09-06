Dr Steve Turley: Kamala FREEFALL, Da Real Adogg, Wendy Bell: Global Joke, Vigilant News: Gang | EP1313

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Steve Turley: Kamala FREEFALL, Da Real Adogg, Wendy Bell: Global Joke, Vigilant News: Venezuelan Gang | EP1313 - Highlights Begin 09/06/2024 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v5dw1b6-ep1313.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Dr Steve Turley 09/06 - Kamala in FREEFALL as Another Dem ENDORSES TRUMP!!!
https://rumble.com/embed/v5bg3n9/?pub=2trvx
***
Da Real Adogg 09/06 - Kamala Harris TRIED To FIGHT Karine Jean-Pierre After She TOLD The PRESS Kamala Is FAKING HER ACCENT
https://youtu.be/kYIEEdFohKw?t=12
*** 6:00
Wendy Bell Radio 09/06 - Kamala Harris Becomes A Global Joke
https://rumble.com/embed/v5bjkmt/?pub=2trvx
*** :27
Vigilant News 09/06 - Disturbing New Details Emerge Surrounding Venezuelan Gang Takeover
https://rumble.com/embed/v5bhodu/?pub=2trvx
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths