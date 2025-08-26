© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2025-8-26 homework - download, listen, read, take notes
go here...download audio...
https://archive.org/details/2025-8-26-the-one-minute-cure-hydrogen-peroxide-35-oxygenating-your-blood
go here...download book to go with audio...
https://archive.org/details/2025-8-23-the-one-minute-cure
purchase hydrogen peroxide 35% from here...(cheapest I could find...let me know if you find it better than this)
(buy a gallon, but in 4 separate bottles, so it ships for free, and you have some backup)
https://bulkperoxide.com/35-food-grade-hydrogen-peroxide-1-gallon/