© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video: Canada & Mexico Tariffs start midnight March 4th - Trump
Next video: ‘If he wants to destroy our economy and our families, I WILL SHUT DOWN THE ELECTRICITY going down to the US’ – Ontario Premier Doug Ford
💬 "They're going to feel the PAIN like they've never felt before," Ford added, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican products, set to take effect at midnight on March 4.